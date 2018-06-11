Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester audience was ‘blown away’ by the choral line up at a recent event held in Chester.

An award winning a cappella group from Germany, a highly sought after ensemble from Liverpool and a world premier performance from Chester’s new LBGT chorus, all of which had the audience on their feet, was some of the line up of a choral event hosted by the city’s famous ‘A Handbag of Harmonies’.

The event entitled Sparkles and Soul was put together by musical director Matt Baker in partnership with nationally acclaimed choral director Jennifer John and took place at St Mary’s Creative Space in the city centre.

Matt Baker said: “When Jennifer John told me that she was welcoming this incredible new group all the way from Germany to perform in Liverpool for the ‘Liverpool Light Night’ event, I saw a wonderful opportunity to invite them, and the equally awesome Sense of Sound Singers to Chester.

“This also gave the ideal opportunity for Proud Marys, Chester’s brand new LGBT chorus to perform for the very first time.”

Matt Baker is musical director for the three Chester based choirs who performed during the event: A Handbag of Harmonies who hosted the evening and gave a performance of songs from their new repertoire, University of Chester Choir, who performed anthems they are preparing for their Valedictory event this month, and Proud Marys, the city’s first LGBT choir, who are preparing to perform at Chester Pride in August.

Jennifer John was the founder of Sense of Sound, an organisation which has delivered vocal workshops across the country and beyond as well as forming choirs and ensembles which have appeared on national television as well as performing alongside a wealth of highly acclaimed artists.

Jennifer said: “I was absolutely thrilled with the evening; the venue you have here in Chester is astonishing, and the welcome your choirs and audiences gave us was simply the best.

“We cannot wait to return.”

The a cappella group Sub5 performed in Chester as part of their first international visit outside Germany.

Having already won serveral national awards in their home country they were delighted to make Liverpool and Chester their first UK destinations.

The audience in Chester were thrilled with the performances which Sub5 gave, including impressive arrangemnts of Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson numbers as well as a specially arranged a cappella version of You’ll Never Walk Alone which the group performed especially for Liverpool Light Night.

Joel Besmehn, one of the members of the German group Sub5 said: “The welcome and atmosphere here in Chester has been amazing.

“Our weekend in North Western England simply was a blast!

“We just want to say thank you to the bunch of really inspiring choirs we had the honour to perform with at three outstanding gigs in Liverpool, Birkenhead and Chester.”

The evening also marked the very first performance of Chester’s brand new choir Proud Marys, a project originally supported by Body Positive, the organisation which looks after the welfare of LGBT+ people in Cheshire and North Wales.

The choir formed in January 2018 and has already attracted over 30 members.

Choir organiser Chris Walton said: “We were all so nervous about performing for the very first time.

“As soon as we saw and heard all the other choirs at the sound check we hurried into a quiet corner outside and had one final practice!

“However, we were simply not prepared for the wonderful reaction the audience and other choirs gave us as we performed – what a boost for us as we prepare for performances this summer!”

Proud Marys will be performing on the main stage at Chester Pride on Saturday, August 11.

They will be welcoming new members.

Anyone interested can email proudmaryschester@gmail.com for more information.

A Handbag of Harmonies will be touring to Bath in July before their well earned summer break.

The choir will then be recruiting new members at the start of the academic term in the Autumn.