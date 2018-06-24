Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s On The Mark Youth Theatre are busy putting the final touches to their production of the 1971 monster hit musical Godspell.

The show transforms parables from the gospels into a series of singable teaching moments that virtually never stop bopping, bouncing and bounding across the stage.

Each number will be performed by 40 young people from across Chester and North Wales.

Local actors Eleanor Moulson (Sir John Deane’s College) and Calum Craine (Yale College, Wrexham) are playing the pivotal roles of Jesus and Judas respectively and overseeing the production are the dedicated On The Mark Youth Theatre team of Simon Phillips (artistic director), Laura Roberts (choreographer), Janice Craine (principal) and Luke Disley (assistant artistic director).

The show will be performed at Christleton High School on July 6 and 7.

Tickets, priced at £3, can be purchased from www.otmyt.co.uk .

Anyone interested in being involved with On The Mark Youth Theatre should visit the website or facebook page or register for their next production scheduled for March 2019 which will be The Addams Family, School Edition.

Auditions for new members, aged 10-18, will take place in September, with registration open from July 9.