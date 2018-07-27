Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Viking enthusiasts will descend on historic features of Cheshire West for the 11th anniversary of the St Olav’s Viking Heritage walks and pilgrimage.

The idea of the walks started in 2007, 1,100 years after the Norsemen arrived in the area.

They are linked with an annual pilgrimage from all over Scandinavia which heads towards the shrine of St Olav, the greatly loved patron saint of Norway, with people walking up to 100 miles to reach the cathedral in Trondheim.

The Viking heritage walks in Wirral and Chester, organised by Wirral raised Viking enthusiast Prof Steve Harding, will take place on Sunday, July 29.

They will involve an eight mile walk from St Bridget’s in West Kirby to St Mary and St Helen’s church in Neston along the Dee coast. This will be followed by the chance to join a Chester-based walk to St Olave’s Church in the city centre accompanied by the brave warriors of Viking Chester.

Founded by Viking settlers coming to Wirral from Dublin, St Bridget’s is the home of a famous Viking tombstone, dated to around AD 1000 with ‘Kirby’ meaning ‘the village of the church’ in Viking.

(Image: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

St Mary and St Helen’s houses fragments of at least two 10th century ring headed crosses recording events from the life of a Viking couple.

One of the fragments includes the earliest depiction of a jousting contest with Neston meaning ‘the settlement at the promontory’, a point of high land, in Viking.

Prof Harding, an author on Viking matters, said: “A millennium ago Wirral was a hugely significant, self-governing Viking enclave with its own leader and its own Assembly at Thingwall.

“The whole area is stuffed full of Norse place names with impressive archaeology. And of course the Vikings are still with us in that a genetic survey showed that up to 50% of the DNA of people from old families on Wirral is Scandinavian in origin.”

St Olave’s in Lower Bridge Street, Chester was founded by Chester’s Viking community in the 11th century. The church closed in the mid 1800s and was declared redundant by the Church of England in 1972. The building is now used as an archive for the Cheshire Records Office.