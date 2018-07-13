Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Andrew Brady feels ‘ashamed’ at his actions in the week he and Caroline Flack broke off their engagement.

Brady tweeted a message on Twitter in which he admitted meeting TV producers behind Celebs Go Dating but only after he and the Love Island host split up.

However, Caroline has claimed The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star spoke to makers of the dating reality show while they were still in a relationship.

Andrew, 27, from Vicars Cross , insisted he only met with TV bosses because he is penniless and had ‘nothing to lose’.

He tweeted: “I never comment on media speculation or stories. But in this instance I feel it necessary to.

“Yes I had a meeting Celebs Go Dating after Caroline and I had separated.”

He continued: “However, this was wrong. When someone has no money and nothing to lose they tend to do crazy irrational things.

“I am ashamed and trying to move on with my life.

“Please would you respect mine and Caroline’s privacy and not try and speculate on who said or did what.”

The Daily Mirror has reported claims Andrew, a self-employed aerospace project manager, had already started chatting to producers of Celebs Go Dating before the split, with a meeting supposedly scheduled for Wednesday.

Caroline backed up this suggestion in an emotional outburst.

After previously insisting they ‘wish each other well’, the furious Love Island presenter finally let rip on her Facebook page.

“When you find out your fiancé had been planning a meeting to go on Celebs Go Dating, and has the meeting the day AFTER you break up,” she wrote. “In utter shock. Kill me now.”