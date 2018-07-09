Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo has stopped selling Nestle food and drink over the issue of unsustainable palm oil.

The food giant was suspended from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil last week because it has not complied with RSPO rules.

It was criticised for failing to submit a report stating how it would ensure the use of certified sustainable palm oil.

A statement by Chester Zoo said: "We are sorry to confirm that we have removed a range of Nestlé food and beverage products from sale in the zoo with immediate effect, following the suspension of Nestlé from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.

"As a world leading voice on sustainable palm oil we are working closely with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and urge Nestlé to take all necessary measures to re-join the RSPO scheme and support sustainable palm oil as the most effective way to protect rainforest habitats and prevent the extinction of species like orangutans."

It continued: "Nestlé has been suspended by the RSPO along with all of its subsidiaries this week for a lack of compliance with RSPO rules and failure to submit a report detailing how it would ensure the use of certified sustainable palm oil.

"If they are fully removed from the RSPO, Nestlé will no longer be held accountable to palm oil sustainability standards. These standards are in place to protect threatened wildlife. ​

"We call on Nestlé to address these issues urgently and join the campaign to prevent the extinction of orangutans and many other species.

We can all make a difference on this issue. If you would like to lend your support and ask Nestlé to urgently re-join the RSPO, you can contact them directly here ."