A staggering £20,000 has already been raised by Chester Zoo after the attraction started auctioning off memorabilia on eBay.

The Me, You & The Zoo auction, which began less than a month ago on July 22, gives members of the public the chance to buy unique items from the zoo, with all proceeds going towards its conservation work.

Items up for grabs include a chimpanzee 'Do Not Feed Us' sign, as well as a clock which told visitors what time the zoo's famous Tropical Realm was due to close throughout the '90s and 2000s - and there's still lots available.

A zoo spokesperson said that so far, halfway through the auction, 260 items have been sold - raising an impressive £20,000, every single penny of which will to go towards fighting to prevent extinction around the world.

Rose Gelder from the zoo’s fundraising team said it's proving to be a 'great and unique way' to raise funds for the charity.

"It’s been wonderful meeting the winning bidders as they have arrived to collect their items; we’ve seen lots of excited faces," she said.

"There’s been a real mixture of motivations for buying the various pieces, from curiosity collectors to zoo members who want to support our conservation causes and, at the same time, get their hands on a unique bit of zoo history, to couples who visited on their first date and want a memory to keep forever.

"We still have plenty of wonderful items to bid on, and these will be listed every Sunday at 7pm for the next three weeks."

If you're interested in seeing what’s up for grabs, click here