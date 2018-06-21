Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo has provided a safe haven for almost 100 exotic birds after they were seized from the illegal wildlife trade.

The birds, from 14 under threat species, have been given a safe new home in the zoo’s habitats.

They were destined to be illegally sold as pets before being seized by customs officials in Europe as part of a collaboration against the trade.

The illegal wildlife trade is the fourth largest international crime in the world, worth around $19 billion annually.

Hundreds of bird species are known to appear in parts of Europe after being taken from the wild in Africa, South America and South East Asia.

The birds at Chester Zoo will now play a crucial role in boosting safety net numbers of each species as part of international breeding programmes, managed by the zoo and the global conservation community.

Mike Jordan, collections director at Chester Zoo, said: “Thousands of illegally smuggled birds die in squalid conditions during their traumatic journeys across the globe, fuelling the illegal wildlife trade.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these beautiful, precious surviving birds a suitable home, where they will contribute to breeding programmes for threatened species - and will help to inform our zoo visitors about the illegal wild bird trade.”

In South East Asia alone, up to 1.3 million birds are taken from the wild each year.

The crisis has reached a tipping point with forests now falling silent.

Conservationists at Chester Zoo are calling for public help to fight the crisis.

Experts are encouraging people who may be travelling to South East Asia to download the Wildlife Witness smartphone app, which allows people to report suspicious instances of illegal wildlife trade they might witness, where it is safe to do so.

Those holidaying elsewhere in the world can report any suspicious activity via Chester Zoo’s online illegal wildlife trade reporting form: https:// www.actforwildlife.org.uk/report-it

Chester Zoo is at the forefront of the global conservation community’s efforts to fight the illegal bird trade.

Its Singing For Songbirds campaign has raised £20,000 for conservation breeding aviaries in South East Asia, while zoo education teams have been working with schools in the region to raise awareness of the issue.

Chester conservationists are also working closely with the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums to deliver a continent wide Silent Forests campaign, raising additional funds and awareness to tackle the crisis across Europe.