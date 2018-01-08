Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo are advertising an 'amazing opportunity' to work there as a lead giraffe keeper.

The exciting role will involve supervising students and volunteers and working alongside keepers to undertake daily animal care duties, focusing on husbandry and welfare.

You must be able to ensure that exhibits are of an excellent standard for both animals and visitors, and provide outstanding customer care, as well as represent the zoo and giraffe team for media interviews and internal and external meetings in the UK and overseas.

Among other requirements, the successful applicant must have a HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience and have previous experience of working in a zoo or safari park.

(Image: Steve Rawlins)

You'll be paid a salary of £23,148.51 per annum based on 40 hours a week and receive an 'excellent' benefits package.

To find out more about the job and if you're eligible to apply, visit the zoo's website here

The closing date for applications is Sunday, January 21.

To find out more about job vacancies in the area, click here .