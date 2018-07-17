The video will start in 8 Cancel

A job opportunity has come up to take care of the giraffes at Chester Zoo.

The tourist attraction is advertising for a lead keeper to join the busy and diverse giraffe section - and it's definitely a dream job for many.

The lucky candidate will supervise students and volunteers, working alongside other keepers to undertake the daily animal care duties, focusing on husbandry and welfare.

Also part of the role is ensuring that all exhibits are of an excellent standard for both animals and visitors alike, and provide outstanding customer care.

You would also be representing Chester Zoo and the giraffe team for media interviews and internal and external meetings, workshops and conferences in the UK and overseas.

The successful applicant will:

Have a HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience

Have extensive knowledge and expertise in animal husbandry and management with a focus on giraffe or okapi

Have experience of working in a zoo/safari park setting

Be open-minded to developing and implementing new ideas for improving husbandry and building strong working relationships with other departments to ensure high standards are met

Be able to clearly demonstrate leadership qualities, being an enthusiastic and motivated team player

Be able to organise and prioritise tasks in a dynamic environment and have good problem solving skills

Have a good understanding of risk assessments to ensure all staff are fully aware of safety and management procedures

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Have a full driving licence valid in the UK

Competency in the use of computers and basic Microsoft Office software, including an understanding of ZIMS, would be advantageous for the role.

Hours of work are 40 hours per week, worked 10 days out of 14, including weekends and bankhHolidays as rostered.

The salary is £23,148.52 per annum for a 40 hour week and in addition the zoo offers a range of benefits which can be found here

To apply for this position, please provide your current CV and complete the application form highlighting your skills and experience including why you believe you should be considered for the lead keeper role here

