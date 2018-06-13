Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Zip Yard garment alterations and tailoring centre in Frodsham Street in Chester is taking part in the Alzheimer's Society National Cupcake Day on Thursday, June 14 when it will be giving away logoed cupcakes to customers to raise money for the charity.

Zip Yard owner Shama Perveen said: “Dementia devastates lives. In the UK someone develops dementia every three minutes and there is currently no cure.

“Everyone has a family member, friend or colleague who is affected by this terrible condition and the national cupcake day is a great way to help the Alzheimer’s Society raise money for much needed research.

“On Thursday we will be encouraging customers to enjoy a delicious bright yellow and black Zip Yard cupcake and pop a donation into our Alzheimer’s Cupcake Day collection box.”

The Zip Yard is located at 43 Frodsham Street.