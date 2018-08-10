Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walkers in Chester and surrounding areas are being asked to lace up their boots for charity.

The event, in aid of Parkinson’s UK, will take place at the charming Eaton estate village of Eccleston on Sunday, September 23.

Organisers say there are longer and shorter distances to choose from, so whether you’re up for a challenging walk or a gentle stroll there’s something for everyone.

There is a choice of distances including nine, seven and one and a half mile walks starting from Eccleston CE Aided Primary School and continuing along the Marches Way beside the River Dee into the centre of Chester. Dogs are welcome.

Last year 68 people took part in the walk at Chester, one of many taking place throughout the country during 2018, and raised £7,173 between them. The charity hopes to raise even more this year.

Sky Sports presenter and Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark, a keen walker himself who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “We want to make 2018 our biggest year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks, scenic routes and distances available.

“Exercise can be really beneficial to people living with Parkinson’s. It is as important to me as my medication in helping me take control and manage my symptoms.”

He added: “So please join us at Walk for Parkinson’s at Chester. Every step takes us closer to a cure and our goal of improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, a fundraising pack and at the end of the walk a finisher’s medal.

As the charity is hoping to raise more than £500,000 from the 37 events being held, it suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50. All the money raised will fund research to help to find a cure and improve the lives of the 145,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK.

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route during the day.

To find out more, or to sign up to walk or volunteer at the event, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/events/walk-parkinsons-chester, call 0207 963 9367 or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk.