A fantastic festival of poppies is coming to a village church as part of the community’s First World War commemorations.

The spectacular show will adorn St Oswald’s Church in Malpas when the village honours those involved in the conflict this November.

Malpas 100 Years On committee member and chairman of Malpas Flower Club Janet Blake says she is delighted with the ‘huge response’ to an appeal to knit a range of poppy heads to be used for the memorial showcase.

“We really appreciate the time and commitment given by our creative local knitters,” she said.

“Thanks to their amazing response there will be around 1,000 poppies in designs to commemorate the armed forces and volunteers as well as featuring the role of animals during the First World War.

“Poppies up the main aisle will depict the fields of France and barbed wire in some displays will serve to remind of the grim realities of war.”

Nifty fingered delicate wiring by members of the flower club is now progressing the detailed work required to create the floral displays planned for the entrance and interior of St Oswald’s.

The work is part of preparations for the three-day commemoration event taking place in the village on November 9, 10 and 11 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

“Our mission for the weekend is to remember and honour those who fought and died at the time of the Great War,” says Richard Hoffman, chairman of the 100 Years On committee.

“The work being completed by local knitters and Malpas Flower Club will perfectly reflect our commemoration objectives and recognise the hardship and sacrifices endured. It’s wonderful to hear how much support Janet has received as enhancing community spirit is a big part of Malpas 100 Years On.”

Visitors over the weekend and those attending a performance of The Armed Man by Nantwich Choral Society on Friday, November 9, will be able to share with St Oswald’s Church congregations the splendid and respectful commemoration of 1918.