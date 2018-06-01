Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

University students celebrated their sporting successes and thriving societies at an annual awards.

The events were held by Chester Students’ Union to mark the achievements and sporting success of students.

This year saw a record breaking 128 sports clubs and societies at the university with over 3,700 students involved in sporting and society activities according to the students’ union.

This included fundraising with over £43,244 raised for charities such as Mind and Macmillan, an £18,627 increase on last year.

The sports presentation evening, held at Chester Racecourse, was attended by 450 students as well as special guests Garden Quarter ward councillor Bob Rudd and Dr Chris Haslam, a senior pro-vice chancellor at the university.

The Sport of the Year trophy went to the Dance Club which had raised over £2,000 for charity and had also secured 18 trophies at inter university competitions. The club also took home the Member’s Choice Award.

Lyndsay Young, dance club captain, said: “It’s been an astonishing year for Chester Dance with us not only achieving our record breaking 18 trophies but also raising money and awareness for charities.”

The Tennis Club won the Sport in the Community Award for its volunteering work within the community with tennis and its partnership with Hoole Tennis Club.

The British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) team of the year was won by the basketball mens first team for winning the BUCS league and becoming reigning champions in the BUCS northern cup final.

Other winners included Male Sports Personality, Kieran Higgins (Men’s Football); Female Sports Personality, Bethany Heywood (Dance); Special Recognition, Futsal (small sided football); Jane Hodson Unsung Hero award, Ben Clarke (Tennis); Sports Person of the Year, Kieran Wynne-Cattanach (Cycling Club).

Separately the Societies Awards were held at the University’s CH1 bar where the value that societies add to the student experience was recognised and celebrated.

Over 70 students saw The Theatre Society win Society of the Year with its outstanding fundraising efforts including a performance of Dr Faustus raising over £1,200 for Mind.

Matthew Miller, president of the theatre society said: “The Theatre Society has worked so hard for the past three years since its debut working with Chester Students’ Union and other societies to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity.”

Since its premiere the society has raised a total of £3,800.

The Law Society, set up this year with the Law Department and the Students’ Union, won Best New Club or Society with a Law Ball being attended by over 120 students.

Other winners included: Member’s Choice award, Swing Dance Society; Society Development of the Year, Drama; Male Society Personality, George Smith (Drama and Theatre); Female Society Personality, Ellena Mason (Swing Dance); Society Person of the Year, Ant Hughes and Small Society of the Year Rotaract Society.

Sarah Latham, the student union’s activities manager, said: “This has been a fantastic year and we are very proud of all the sports and societies’ achievements, particularly since they raised over £43,000 for charity.

“With a record breaking 128 sports and societies, we are really excited about what can be achieved next year.”