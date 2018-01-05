Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travelodge has revealed the weird and wonderful things left behind in its Chester hotels over the past 12 months.

The budget hotel brand has released its annual 'Lost and Found audit' which features everything from the quirky to the downright bizarre.

Some of the most unusual treasures left in Chester Travelodge rooms include a four ft elephant soft toy – which you would surely think would be difficult to misplace – and a set of false teeth.

Other unusual items include a pink Barbie Dreamhouse, a resignation letter and a whopping 92 Beano comics.

Interestingly, the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful brides.

One new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her mother-in-law - she only realised when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member.

Another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

The hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a 27 ft Starchaser space rocket at their hotel.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

With more business customers staying at Travelodge than ever before, the hotel chain has also seen a number of precious items being left behind such as one executive who left behind his 50-year-old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen Travelodge.

The distressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind.

“This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.

“The running theme our customers do tell us is that the pace of modern life is so fast and furious that time is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to local British Heart Foundation charity shops, Travelodge’s charity partner.