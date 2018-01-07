Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urban athlete who works at a trampoline park in Cheshire Oaks has become one of the faces of Channel 4’s online series Britain’s Abandoned Playgrounds.

When Pete Catherall, a FreeGuard at adventure attraction Freedome, turned up to work one day, little did he know he’d become part of the new show.

Having always taken a keen interest in all things stunt related, from free running to BMX riding, Pete was destined to become one of Freedome’s very first FreeGuards when the park opened in October 2016.

It was fate that in April when he was covering a shift for a friend, a production company came in to film promotional material for the park and witnessed his talent.

Following a crew of skilled athletes travelling on a mission to breathe new life into derelict locations, filming for Britain’s Abandoned Playgrounds took Pete on an 18-day road trip which saw him do stunts in a variety of UK locations, from Holywell, Sunderland and Sheffield to London, Cleethorpes and Macduff, Aberdeenshire.

(Image: UGC)

Pete said: “I feel extremely lucky to have been in work on that day and having the chance to speak to Ed Birch, founding director of Salt Street Productions about my BMX riding.

“I have an Instagram account dedicated to my stunts that Ed found and next thing you know he asked me to take part in a series he was producing for Channel 4. “Working as a FreeGuard for Freedome has been instrumental in honing my BMX skills.

“Flipping on the trampolines, like I would whilst on the bike, really helps my ability to know where I am in the air.”

Just five miles away from Chester, Freedome is the ‘next generation trampoline park’ with something for everyone, from FreeForm’s giant airbag to the challenging Warrior Course and Ultimate Dodgeball.