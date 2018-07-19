Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is frustration the canal towpath through Chester city centre is closed again – with dead-lock over who will take responsibility for repairs.

A section between Northgate Locks and King Charles’ Tower has been shut since November 2017 due to the danger of falling rocks.

The closure is an inconvenience to walkers and cyclists who use the route for commuting and leisure.

But the Canal and River Trust and Cheshire West and Chester Council are in a legal dispute over who should pick up the bill for ongoing maintenance of the rock face on which the City Walls sit.

It was the trust who actually closed the towpath ‘until further notice’ following an inspection which revealed ‘an area of particularly loose material’.

Frustrated towpath user Steve Howe, from Hoole, is perplexed.

The towpath was closed in 2014 for the same reason but then fencing was installed to stop walkers going directly underneath the rockface. As far he is concerned ‘nothing has changed’.

He said: “It’s very well used as a commuter route and leisure route and is part of two of the Chester cycle networks. And as an independent tour guide for people in Chester I would love to take our visitors along there.

"I love the whole vibe; it’s so peaceful and the history, from the Romans to the rope marks due to the tow ropes from the horses that pulled the barges.

“It’s a magical place and I’m annoyed I can’t take my visitors there any more.”

Another irritation is the lack of information about what is happening including on the barriers, with no explanation as to why the towpath is closed or when it might reopen.

Mr Howe is also concerned the row between the council and the Canal and River Trust has become entrenched with the possibility of a lengthy and costly legal battle.

A letter he received from the council states: “The rock face is not within the land ownership of the Canal and River Trust, nor is it within the land ownership of Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council.

"Liability for maintenance, the long term cost of which is likely to be substantial, is therefore in dispute.

“There have been discussions between the two bodies including their lawyers but unfortunately no agreement has been possible to date. Both sides are in ongoing dialogue with a view to resolving the matter without having to resort to litigation. However it may be that ultimately it will have to be decided by the courts.“

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “The Canal and River Trust is currently in discussions with Cheshire West and Chester Council regarding the responsibility for maintaining the rockface beneath the Roman wall.

"Until this can be resolved, the towpath will remain closed due to concerns about material falling from the rockface onto the towpath beneath. We are hopeful of reaching a conclusion in the near future.”

Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “I appreciate fully that this is frustrating for local residents and visitors but the footpath has been closed because of the risk of falling rock from the face of the cutting.

"The cutting isn’t in our ownership and we are discussing its maintenance with the Canal and River Trust.”

Chester MP Chris Matheson has written to both sides and is awaiting a response. “People are very frustrated. Everyone thought it was sorted but here we go again,” he said.