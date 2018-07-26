Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old Chester man who punched an innocent jogger in the eye during an unprovoked attack has today (Thursday 26 July) been sentenced.

Ricky Jones, of Earls Port, Chester, received 12 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday (July 25).

He has already served his sentence while on remand.

The court heard how in January this year a 24-year-old man was out jogging along Phillip Street in Hoole when he saw an unknown man, now known to be Jones, running towards him.

Jones shouted aggressively at the victim who said he didn’t know what he was talking about. But the defendant ignored him and instead sprinted towards him shouting ‘don’t lie to me’.

In fear, the jogger then turned to run away but unfortunately fell to the ground smashing his knee on the pavement. As the victim lay on the floor in agony, Jones stood over him and punched him in the eye before walking away.

Jones was arrested by officers on February 2 and charged on the same day.

The judge called the attack on the victim ‘nasty, unnecessary and unpleasant’.

Detective Constable Leanne Abbott, of Chester CID, said: “This was an incredibly intimidating and alarming assault on an innocent man who was simply out jogging.

“Jones put the victim through a terrifying ordeal by displaying threatening behaviour in what was an unprovoked attack. The victim can have peace of mind that the sentence and the five year restraining order handed to Jones means he won’t be a threat to him.”