Dance fans are in for a treat at Storyhouse this autumn with the Chester venue announcing a wide-ranging programme of work from some of the UK’s most exciting contemporary companies.

The season begins in September when Candoco Dance Company, an internationally-renowned company of disabled and non-disabled dancers, presents its latest dramatic and powerful double bill, Face In and Let’s Talk About Dis, on Tuesday, September 18.

Yasmeen Godder’s Face In is a sensual and disturbing ode to intimacy and imagination, where images are interwoven with daring and uninhibited dance, while visual artist Hetain Patel’s Let’s Talk About Dis aims to challenge notions of identity and appearances.

Meanwhile the Olivier Award-nominated Michael Clark Company arrives at Storyhouse on Tuesday, October 2.

Clark’s work seamlessly crosses the boundaries between classical ballet, contemporary dance, fashion, music and visual art.

The first piece is a reflection on Erik Satie and his influence on Clark’s mentors past and present, with the dance meticulous and coolly refined.

This is followed by commanding choreography pulsating with a propulsive force to the punk rock of Patti Smith’s landmark album, Horses.

Then, an iridescent tribute to David Bowie, intricate, sublime, the mood moving from elegiac to joyously rebellious.

The performers and dance stars of the future take their place in the spotlight on Sunday, October 21, when House of Dance presents its annual production at Storyhouse.

Hip hop meets Victorian underworld when Avant Garde Dance and The Place present Fagin’s Twist on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3.

The show tells the untold story of a notorious and complex villain, imagining Fagin’s youth, driven by greed and ambition in the face of overwhelming poverty.

Audiences will see Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist in a new light as Tony Adigun’s Avant Garde Dance flips expectations of five familiar characters, with its unmatched contemporary hip hop style.

Finally, Stopgap Dance Company takes to the stage on Tuesday, November 6 with the moving and uplifting The Enormous Room.

The story follows a father/daughter relationship as the pair gradually come to terms with the loss of their wife and mother, Jackie.

Storyhouse artistic director Alex Clifton said: “We’re very excited to be presenting our second autumn season of visiting productions at Storyhouse, which includes a very strong dance programme.

“Storyhouse is forging close links with, and building a real reputation among, the dance world and there is some thrilling and thought-provoking contemporary work being staged here this coming season. I can’t wait to see our audience’s reaction.”

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring that the earlier you book your tickets, they guarantee you of the cheapest and best seats available.