BFI, Reel Solutions, Storyhouse and the University of Chester are to offer filmmaking courses to 16-19-year-olds in October.

Teenagers in the North West passionate about film can sign up to the British Film Institute’s pioneering Film Academy focusing on immersive filmmaking which returns to Chester in October.

Delivered by Reel Solutions, along with key local partners including the University of Chester and Storyhouse, the BFI Film Academy launches on Saturday, October 27 and will run throughout the half-term holiday for seven days.

The intensive course gives young people the opportunity to develop practical film skills, gain industry knowledge and contacts and make several short films using immersive filmmaking techniques such as 360°, virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) which, as Zoe Naylor from Reel Solutions explains, is a growing sector attracting huge investment right now.

“All the big global tech companies are investing heavily in virtual and augmented reality which is having a positive impact on a range of sectors including retail, health, entertainment, charities and education.

“For young people with an interest in film, the opportunities in the new immersive filmmaking sector are enormous and exciting.”

Guided and taught by leading industry professionals who deliver sessions on different aspects of the filmmaking process, the experience is a great starting point for young people wanting to develop careers in film.

Applications to the BFI Film Academy Chester open in July and close on Monday, October 8. Details of how to apply can be found on https://www.storyhouse.com/get-involved/under-26/bfi-film-academy or the British Film Institute’s website www.bfi.org.uk/filmacademy.

Funded by the Department for Education, the BFI Film Academy scheme is gaining a reputation within the industry as a great source of focused young filmmakers with a professional attitude to their work and the opportunities for those all-important first roles in the industry.

Many Academy alumni are already working in film or TV for organisations such as the BBC. All participants benefit from additional opportunities to apply for focused residential filmmaking courses that happen throughout the UK including at the world renowned National Film and Television School, with additional links with BAFTA who offer professional mentoring and career development events