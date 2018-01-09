Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester schoolboy whose stammer made him feel 'like a jigsaw with missing pieces' stars in a primetime ITV documentary that airs tonight.

Queen's Park High School pupil Riley Partridge, who lives with his parents in Blacon and Saltney, joins a group of people from across the country suffering with stammers to undergo a course that claims it can transform speech in just four days.

School for Stammerers is a one-off documentary following the emotional journey of six individuals as they attempt to achieve the one thing that they believe will change their lives – control of their stammer.

The intensive and emotionally-charged residential course known as The McGuire programme is run by former stammerers and uses physical and psychological techniques over a four-day intensive course in London in which students talk to nobody but their coaches from 7am-10pm.

They must have no contact with their loved ones and within 48 hours they’ll be forced to talk to complete strangers using the techniques they have learnt.

Afterwards they face public tests including speaking on a soapbox in Trafalgar Square and, at the end of the course, every student has to stand up and speak in front of their amazed and emotional friends and family.

For Riley, who has stammered ever since he first learned to talk, the course has given him more confidence than he had before. "Despite having some speech therapy which only helped a bit the severity of my stammer varied – some days it's really bad and others it doesn't even bother me," he said.

His parents try to build his confidence and encourage him to do things such as order his own food in restaurants, and Riley says his goal is to stutter less and control it more.

Confidence

"I feel like a jigsaw with missing pieces and if the pieces aren't found I'm unrepairable which makes me really sad," added Riley, who has been reluctant to join in with conversations with friends at school.

Dad Richard says he worries about Riley's future so would like him to be armed with tools to help control his stammer before he grows up and heads into the world of work.

He told The Chronicle: "The main thing the show has improved is his confidence, and also the coaches from the McGuire program have given him techniques to use to control his stammer.

"There is a wide network of coaches on hand 24/7 so if he needs any help he can call many people."

School for Stammerers airs on ITV tonight (January 9) at 9pm.