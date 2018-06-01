Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suburban school has launched a parent parking charter.

Upton Westlea Primary on Weston Grove has been working alongside the borough council on the move to help stop parking problems outside the school gates.

Under the measure, parents, drivers and school visitors make a pledge to reduce congestion outside the school as well as raising awareness of parking safely on surrounding roads.

The charter has been written by the children and school staff with input from council road safety and locality officers.

It is explained that by working in partnership with parents and the community it also ‘challenges’ the way in which people chose to travel to school and hopes to stop the problems caused by inappropriate and dangerous parking.

Cllr Karen Shore (Lab), the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “This important initiative aims to end what can be the nightmare of difficult parking conditions at peak times of the school day.

“Irresponsible drivers frequently park on the yellow zig-zag lines, on pavements and on double yellow lines outside schools which makes it very difficult for children who are crossing the road to get to their school.”

Headteacher Kath Carruthers added: “We very much welcome the introduction of a parking charter at our school and we hope to see a safer environment outside the school gates for our children and neighbours which in turn will benefit all members of our community.”