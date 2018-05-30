Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Occupants of a house in Chester were left terrified after offenders pushed a bin against their front door before setting it alight.

Police have launched an investigation for witnesses to come forward following two other bin fires on Lorne Street in the past week.

One took place on Saturday, May 26, and two others in the early hours of Tuesday, May 29, between 4am and 4.30am.

On one of the latter occasions, a bin was pushed against the front door of the house and was set on fire, causing slight damage.

A number of people were inside the property at the time but were unharmed.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID , said: “We’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of my investigation I am urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour to come forward and report it to police on 101.

“I also want to encourage local residents to take extra precaution by putting bins in a safe place behind locked gates and advising only placing them outside their property on collection day. This will greatly help to avoid them becoming a target for arsonists.

“It is also important residents ensure they have a smoke alarm fitted in their property to help detect a fire in its early stages.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 77811 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.