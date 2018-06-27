Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraisers raised a mountain of much needed cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices after going Gung Ho! at Chester Racecourse.

Teams of runners took on the 5K challenge which involved getting over, through and underneath a series of huge inflatable obstacles.

Companies including Flintshire estate agent Oakfield Property, North Wales based Pet Place and Chester based credit card companies MBNA and FairFX Group Plc, vehicle remarketing company Adesa and digital marketing agency Entyce Creative had teams of runners who helped raise funds through Gung Ho!.

And there were lots of families who took on the challenge including Alison Mullis, her husband Nick and daughters Mia, 14, and Katie, 10, who led Arthur’s Team which was named in memory of their two-year-old son who passed away in 2014 aged just two.

Alison, from Shrewsbury, says that following Arthur’s death the help and support they have received from Hope House has been incredible and they now do everything they can to support the children’s hospices.

She said: “Gung Ho! was great fun even if it left me shattered!

“I didn’t really know what to expect but it was amazing and we all enjoyed the day raising in excess of £300 for Hope House with some donations still coming in.

“We are committed to doing all we can to help Hope House as the help we have received has been amazing.

“I’m not sure what we would have done without the support we have been able to access.

“My husband Nick now actually works for Hope House at their Shrewsbury shop while I look after Mia, Katie and our other two children, Alphea, three, and George, one.

“Alphea was born just a month after Arthur passed away and in many ways she kept us sane, she was the light at the end of a very dark tunnel. She kept us going.”

She added: “Both Nick and I both had counselling and Mia and Katie are still having counselling now which is provided by Hope House.

“In fact Nick, although he has stopped having counselling, is still very much in touch with his counsellor.

“The problem is many people don’t realise what Hope House does, it’s only when tragedy strikes that you find out.

“As a family we will do everything we can to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices while spreading the word about what is a truly amazing and inspiring charity.”

Pennyfford personal trainer Vicky Lampard led her team of family and friends to Gung Ho! glory and says she is already planning on entering a much bigger team of fundraisers next year.

Vicky, who runs outdoor exercise classes around Pennyfford as well as Moel Fammau boot camps, said: “Gung Ho! was brilliant and a great way to raise funds.

“You didn’t have to be super fit and everyone could take their time and run at their own pace.

“We have raised around £500 for Hope House with donations still coming in.

“I support Hope House as much as I can as well as Christie’s in Manchester as my mum is being treated for leukaemia.”

She added: “Daniel, my husband, and I can’t wait for next year and I’ll be entering a bigger team for sure.

“I loved the atmosphere and the fact everyone was there to have a good time.”

Nicola Sciarrillo, Hope House area fundraiser, said: “We had more than 100 participants taking part in Gung Ho! as well as having 15 really wonderful volunteers who helped out on the day marshalling and assisting runners.

“Gung Ho! was an amazing event and we were so pleased to be chosen as the local charity partner.

“It’s amazing to have so much support locally, my colleague Hannah Robinson and I couldn’t be more grateful to have such great support in the local community - thank you to everyone who played a part.”

She added: “We must continue to raise funds to support local children and families when they need us most. No one should suffer the death of a child alone.

“Sadly, three local children die each week, currently Hope House can only afford to help one of these families. We are committed to changing this.”

To find out more about Hope House Children’s Hospices please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk