Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who was last seen in Chester city centre almost a week ago.

Kyle McDermott, 18, from Holywell, was spotted on City Road last Wednesday (December 13) at 10pm but has not been seen since.

North Wales police are asking anyone who knows where Kyle is or has seen him to contact them by calling 101.