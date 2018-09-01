Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost £8m of council taxpayers’ money has so far been spent in pursuing the £300m Northgate Development city centre regeneration scheme, latest figures reveal.

Chester property expert Tim Kenney told the full council in July most of these consultancy fees would be ‘wasted’ because the delayed project, as currently envisaged, would never be built.

Freedom of Information responses had already shown the scale of spending with external firms, including £1.65m alone with development managers Rivington Land.

But this is dwarfed by figures contained in the latest response to Mr Kenney revealing architects ACME were paid £5,472,296. This is to manage a team of subcontractors with £2.1m paid directly to ACME.

In addition, commercial adviser Chris Morland of Morland Consultancy had received £611,256 since being appointed in August 2011. The approximate running total appears to be £7,832,731.

Mr Kenney, a partner in city-based Kenney Moore property consultants, told councillors: “From our own Freedom of Information requests you might be interested in knowing that so far you have spent £205,000 with your planning consultants, £280,000 with your project managers, a third of a million pounds with your quantity surveyors.

“You’ve spent £34,000 on agents letting fees on the House of Fraser deal which is no longer proceeding and get this, you have spent £1.65m on Rivington Land, your development managers. Most of this money will be wasted because you’ve invested it on a scheme that you aren’t now going to build.”

Retail expert Mr Kenney, a founder of the CH1 Chester BID company, was behind an open letter backed by more than 120 business people which called for the council to pause and review Northgate, especially phase two containing the bulk of the new retail.

But the FOI response suggests the fees continue to be racked up, with £300,127 spent with external consultants since April this year.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member economic development and infrastructure, said in a recent statement: “Chester Northgate is a £300 million project and the fees are proportionate to the overall cost."

In July Mr Kenney and Guy Butler from Glenbrook, who are spearheading the ‘Northgate Remastered’ campaign, met new council chief executive Andrew Lewis and deputy chief executive Charlie Seward. And the direction of travel does now appear to switching away from retail towards more housing, high quality public areas, leisure and cultural attractions.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is still awaiting the outcome of a public inquiry considering a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) by CWaC to buy 70 properties in the regeneration area as well as applications to move the market and carry out changes to the highway. The ultimate decision rests with the Secretary of State.