They say that a family that plays together, stays together.

If this maxim is true, then the cast and crew of the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays will be stuck fast well beyond their final performance on July 14.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and sons, grandfathers and granddaughters and all manner of family relations are spending every weekend rehearsing for the region’s largest theatrical production which opens at Chester Cathedral on June 27.

Based on iconic Bible stories, the Chester Mystery Plays are produced in the city only once every five years.

This cycle has been written by Deborah McAndrew but, with apologies to Gerald Durrell, it could well have been titled My Family and Other Animals.

Rachel Devaney, 16 of Little Sutton, plays one of two younger Eves in The Creation.

Although responsible for the downfall of mankind, Rachel has no chance of getting into any further trouble at rehearsals as her mother Elaine is children’s chaperone for the production.

Two of the youngsters under Elaine’s care will be Bella Leaning, eight, and her half-brother 15-year-old Robin, one of the younger Adams.

Both can take notes from Bella’s mother and Robin’s stepmother Sarah Fairchild, who has been involved three times before.

Sarah, who plays Mary Jacobi, said: “I have wonderful memories from all the productions and I hope Robin and Bella will too!”

A first-timer to the stage is Joyce Russell, playing Mary, who is joined by her daughters Jenny and Alison, as disciples, in the moving scene of Jesus’ Resurrection.

Joyce said: “I went into the audition saying that I had never acted, but had enjoyed singing and being in the ensemble for the Passion Play the previous two Good Fridays.

“I was so shocked, but also rather apprehensive, when I was cast as older Mary and I am a bit worried at how many of the company tell me that I’ve made them cry.”

Jenny, 28, has Down’s Syndrome and is more of a Mystery Plays stalwart then her mum, having appeared in the 2013 cycle.

She said: “In the play I am a disciple and a woman.

“Alison is a disciple too.

“I enjoy acting.”

Alison, 24, added: “Jenny and I being sisters has made it much easier for us to portray the familiarity and camaraderie between the disciples.”

Another disciple Bob Manger is being kept in line at rehearsals by his seven-year-old granddaughter Mia.

He said: “We love every minute of rehearsals and Mia is always walking around the house singing songs from the Mystery Plays – I think she is driving her mum mad!

Other newcomers are Elzbieta Luczak and her 15-year-old son Michal Borkowski who moved to the UK from their native Poland over 10 years ago.

Elzbieta said: “This is a great opportunity for Michal to develop his acting skills and specialise in something outside school.

“I have met the most lovely people and it has been so valuable to work with professionals like Peter (director Peter Leslie Wild) and Matt (composer Matt Baker) to learn how the theatre works.

“I just regret that it is only once every five years.”

And Matt Baker himself may have to watch his back. Nephew Sam Baker has no regard for family members in his role as Cain and later in the narrative as The Antichrist.

When Sarah Dyne realised that if her daughter Eira Fearnall got a part, it would mean extra trips for mum’s taxi, she decided to audition as well.

Cast as the Older Eve, mother of Cain and Abel, she said: “It was the first time I had ever auditioned for anything in my life and I never expected to get a part, especially a speaking part.”

Eira landed the role of one of Noah’s son’s wives and her stage brother-in-law Nyall Bolam is another one who is keeping it in the family.

Making his third appearance in the plays, he is joined by brother Declan and father Tim playing guitar and synthesiser in the band.

The Mystery Plays scripts are based well and truly in Chester and the shepherds travel from ‘comely Colwyn’ to witness the birth of Jesus.

Hairdresser Eileen Reisin, of Hatton Heath, eats ‘butter that was bought in Blacon’ and drinks ‘ale of Halton’ as the shepherd Hankyn, while her brother Dave Gardiner causes havoc as a Roman soldier.

Their sister Sue Doherty is one of the mothers in the heart-rending Slaughter of the Innocents.

Eileen said: “My brother and I were both born in Chester pubs and my sisters were born in the old city hospital.

“I love the history of the city and as first generation Cestrians we are really enjoying being in the production.”

The Mysteries, as they are affectionately known, are no mystery for the Robinson-Hughes-Sharps family.

Dad Jonathan, who played Jesus in the 2013 production, has switched allegiances this time round to play the disciple Judas.

Betraying nothing, wife Katherine, who was movement director in 2013, is also a disciple while Jonathan’s son and Katherine’s step-son Harvey is in the children’s chorus.

Freeman of the city Hilarie McNae is proud of her granddaughter Emily, who is the youngest member of the cast.

Hilarie, a member of the Chester Mystery Plays board, was in the plays when she was at school, and again in 1997, when she was joined by husband Colin and her own daughter Felicity, Emily’s mum.

Emily said: “My favourite play is Noah’s Ark, I like this play because all of the children come on, and some of the adults too, and the stage is full of animals.”

Director Peter Leslie Wild said: “It’s great to see so many family groups performing together in the Mystery Plays, and the company as a whole feels like a huge extended family. “Watching so many new friendships being forged is one of the chief joys of working on this amazing community project.”

When it comes to the Chester Mystery Plays it seems, everything is relative.

The Chester Mystery Plays are at Chester Cathedral from June 27 - July 14.

Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com , telephone 01244 500959 or in person at Chester Cathedral box office.