A row has been sparked at Chester Mosque after trustees claimed to have been kept in the dark about an event to which the acting chief constable and Lord Mayor had been invited.

Police chief Janette McCormick, Lord Mayor Cllr Alex Black – who was Deputy Lord Mayor at the time – and other councillors were at the gathering held at the Clifton Drive mosque in May this year.

The event, held to introduce community leaders to the mosque’s new executive committee, included an act of worship, speeches and food.

But trustees Shamsuddin Ahmed MBE and Alhaj Muhammad Abdul Aziz have now written to congregation member Abdun Noor, well known as the owner of the Chester Tandoori restaurant, questioning on whose authority he invited the dignitaries and why the trustees were not consulted.

They wrote: “Trustees of the mosque, together with quite a number of community members, are rather perturbed and hugely displeased by the way you took upon yourself in inviting many dignitaries to attend the congregation, knowing you were not elected, neither you had any official role in running the mosque affairs.”

Mr Noor told The Chronicle he had been asked to invite the VIP guests by Monchab Ali, chairman of the newly-elected mosque executive committee, as a thank you for their support in helping to establish the committee.

In response to a press enquiry from The Chronicle, he hit back: “We managed to form a committee with help from local authorities, councillors and some community and voluntary organisations. We had an election on 29th April, 2018, and the new committee had been elected. The chair of the new committee requested me to invite those people who help and support us to deliver the new committee.

“Therefore I invited a few people and the chair invited the rest, we give them thanks for their help and support. With our constitution, there is no rule for trustees to get involved with anything, they are only holding trustees, with 17 member committee responsible to run a mosque.

“I’ve only done what chair has requested me to do. Later, the trustees asked chair the same question and chair replied then he requested me to do that.”

Mr Noor is puzzled why the matter is being raised now and angry so many people were copied in on a letter addressed to him, which he feels is a breach of the Data Protection Act and aims to ‘victimise’ him.

Mosque chairman Mr Ali, who claimed he did email trustees about the event, confirmed he asked Mr Noor to invite the guests to the gathering which he saw as a way of introducing community leaders to the new committee.

Blacon ward member Cllr Carol Gahan, who was sent a copy of the letter from the trustees, said one communication did ‘not create an accurate view’ of what was happening. She said the future was positive with more activities planned such as the school visits at prayer time that already take place.

“I think it’s just a shame there is some tension but that happens everywhere,” she said. “I find them all very nice and I have really enjoyed working with the mosque.”

Tensions spilled over at the mosque in September 2016 with police forced to enter to quell a heated row back in September 2016. Mobile footage revealed scenes in which voices were raised, there was finger-pointing and a degree of pushing and shoving.

Mr Noor told The Chronicle at the time the row erupted as he was about make an announcement over the microphone. Mr Noor said he had been asked to call a meeting in a bid to form a new management committee and constitution.