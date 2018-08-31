Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound makeover at Morrisons ’ Bache store is about half way to completion.

Special guests at the November relaunch will include regular customer, Sam Corner, 21, who has autism and mild cerebral palsy, and seven-year-old Erin Cross who courageously beat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Both are from Upton .

Sam is a huge fan of the supermarket and its staff – so much so that he visited the in-store café for breakfast with a friend on the morning of his 21st birthday in July.

“It’s going to be beneficial to the customers and to the staff,” said Sam, who underwent a life-changing operation in January.

Excited about the changes, he was invited to be a VIP guest at the relaunch by store manager Karl Andersson and fellow manager Lee Wilkinson. Also expected on the day is Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Alex Black and singer Sheila Callaghan.

Some of those in attendance will be dressed in wartime attire as the store is a big supporter of the Poppy Appeal with Armistice Day to take place on the Sunday after the revamp.

Among the changes customers will notice is an impressive glazed entrance on the corner of the building which will house an all-year round garden centre with flowers and plants.

A larger pharmacy has been relocated to the front of the store which will go alongside an enlarged Timpsons dry cleaners. The Market Street area is undergoing a complete makeover with a new look butcher’s and fishmongers plus the opportunity to choose your own toppings on fresh pizzas.

There will be an expanded home and leisure section and a larger clothing range for younger children plus outdoor seating at the café.

A dedicated ‘Free from’ range will see gluten-free, wheat-free and milk-free produce all in one place. And local suppliers will get the opportunity to display their goods on the shelves following a recent event at Lache Community Centre where businesses were invited to compete for precious places by showcasing their wares to the public.

Fixtures and fittings, which date from when the store was operated by Safeway, will be replaced with new larger capacity shelving plus brand new fridges and freezers. Electrical equipment will be more energy efficient with eco-friendly LED lighting.

Linked with these changes is a new wider access road to improve traffic flow in and out of the store, as well as brand new signage and logos.

The Fresh Look programme is designed to help Morrisons keep pace with fierce rivals like Aldi who will open a new store in nearby Parkgate Road in addition to existing outlets in Boughton and Bumpers Lane.

However, the changes are not in direct response to the Aldi plan having been in the pipeline for two years.

Morrisons has just completed a revamp at its Frodsham store as part of the national project.