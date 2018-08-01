Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer has reached fever pitch in Chester with the launch of Summer in the City – a family-led programme of activities running over the next two months.

The programme launches with the city-wide Bumblebees and Butterflies trail and fact-finding mission, along with free family film screenings at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum and a series of outdoor wildlife workshops.

As well as a packed summer season of fun for families and people all ages, a sand land experience will also be available for children to enjoy at Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Youngsters will be able to create their own masterpieces in the giant sand pit and enter a host of competitions, while parents can admire sand sculptures based on some of the city’s most recognised features, including Roman Soldiers and Eastgate Clock.

Adults will also be entertained on the city’s streets, with live music, a new festival coming to Watergate Street and the ever-popular Taste Cheshire Food Fiestas which this summer celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

The food fiestas will offer culinary delights and entertainment from some of Cheshire’s top local producers.

Emily Ghazarian, events manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Summer in the City brings all of the city’s spectacular summer activities together under one programme.

“It has been created to give shoppers, visitors and diners the chance to make the most of the fantastic weather and enjoy all the amazing events and activities taking place across the city centre this summer.

“As well as a packed programme of entertainment, we’re really excited to be launching the Watergate Street Festival on August 18, which helps to support all the amazing independent businesses that occupy this area of the city.

“It will be a celebration of what makes Chester so unique, featuring giveaways, games, face painting, a treasure hunt, live music and wildlife workshops from Chester Zoo.

“It really is going to be an incredible summer in Chester this year.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re able to work with like-minded partners and local businesses, who want to create memorable experiences that Cestrians and visitors can’t experience anywhere else in the North West.”

For more information about all the Summer in the City events and activities taking place in Chester city centre, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk or follow @CH1Chester on Twitter.