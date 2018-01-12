Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester hotel based around an 18th century manor house is looking to the future as the work to add 79 new luxury bedrooms completes.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Spa Chester, at Hoole, has undergone an extensive transformation to keep up with ever-increasing demand.

Its popularity has soared in recent years and is a sought-after venue for wedding, spa and leisure breaks.

As well as the addition of the new bedrooms, the renovation works to the former manor house also include the entrance, reception, lounge and lobby areas which have benefited from make-overs, bringing contemporary design throughout the hotel.

With a total of 219 bedrooms now available, DoubleTree will be able to respond to the growing demand for residential conferences, as well as overnight spa breaks.

The new bedroom design, led by Rethink Interiors, incorporates elements of the hotel’s rich past, having once been owned by revolutionary pioneer balloonist, Thomas Baldwin. Artwork in the bedrooms shows off the hotel’s history, also drawing on local scenes from around the city and the famous Chester Zoo which is less than 10 minutes away.

The first phase of the renovation programme completed at the end of 2016 and saw a brand-new restaurant open at the hotel. The Garden Room and Terrace specialises in dishes that use the very best British ingredients wherever possible, with views out over the original walled garden and historic gardens.

The hotel is also home to the popular Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, which recently reopened after an extensive refurbishment.

Brian McCarthy, managing director of Valor Hospitality Europe, who run the hotel, said: “The addition of the new bedrooms is a direct result of the rise in demand for the hotel, and shows our dedication to investing in its long-term future.

“Chester is continuing to establish itself as a leading business and leisure destination, with a growing commercial centre and tourist attractions drawing impressive visitor numbers, so it makes perfect sense for us to put the investment in.”

Edward Cross, general manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chester, said: “While our spa and leisure packages remain popular, business travellers continue to look to the DoubleTree by Hilton, Chester for its premier location and excellent facilities.

“We’re proud to provide services above and beyond those expected in everyday hotels and this extends to our business offering. Our unique event and meeting spaces, as well as the hotel’s historic setting and gardens, offer the perfect backdrop to corporate functions, and we look forward to hosting more of them in 2018.”

Situated just outside of Chester city centre , the hotel benefits from easy access to family favourite Chester Zoo and Cheshire Oaks as well as all the amenities and attractions that the city has to offer.

Valor Hospitality Europe has been operational in the UK for three years and manages 17 properties in its UK portfolio on behalf of investment vehicles affiliated with MCAP Global Finance Ltd.