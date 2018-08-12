Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hairdresser from Hatton Heath is considering a dramatic change of career after taking part in a new theatre workshop in Chester.

Eileen Reisin, who has acted with amateur companies in and around the city, has been inspired to turn professional following a pilot acting course for adults with the newly-formed North West End Acting School.

The mum-of-three, who has her own salon in Hoole, signed up for the course after meeting professional actors and teachers Francis Tucker and Lucy Thatcher, who run The Actors House at Garden Lane Church in Chester.

Eileen, 56, said: “I have always loved acting. I remember when I was about 13 or 14 auditioning for a school play.

“I knew from the minute I walked in that I didn’t have a chance - I was not very academic and the English and music teacher was in charge.

“I remember thinking: ‘She’s not even going to consider me’. I never got picked for anything.

“I left school and trained as a hairdresser - which was one of the things you just did back then - and I got a job on board ship.

“It was there that I met my husband Ronnie and we both trained as croupiers.

“I suppose there is an element of acting in that job and I just loved it.”

(Image: Neil Kendall)

Returning to Chester to start a family, Eileen joined Chester Music Theatre in Boughton where she took part in workshops looking at scripts and devising work.

Since then, she has been a member of Tattenhall Amateur Dramatic Society, Guilden Sutton Players, Chester Mystery Plays and Chester Little Theatre.

She was even nominated for an award with the latter in 2016 for her role in The Cripple of Inishmaan.

She added: “When you reach my age there is an element of being invisible. When I signed up for The Actors House, I realised there is so much more to learn - from everyone, not just the teachers.

“I was working with a young lad who had done some drama training. He said: ‘I find it better if you do this’ - it was so refreshing.

“I have learnt to listen more and not to rely on my own pre-conceived ideas.”

Eileen has already signed up to do a follow-on course with The Actors House in September.

Lucy, who trained at ArtsEd in London and was in the original cast of the RSC production of Matilda in the West End, said: “It was an absolute joy to work with Eileen - she is obviously talented.

“As an actor you never stop learning. In the first course we looked at various techniques, including Meisner, Uta Hagen and Stanislavski.

“In the second course we will work on these techniques in greater depth whilst pushing the actors to discover more about themselves so that they can go on to further explore the craft of acting.

“Francis and I will then work with Eileen on putting together a showreel, looking for the right agent and taking her through the minefield that is the acting profession.”

Eileen added: “When I first joined the course I asked Lucy and Francis: “Am I being ridiculous? Have I got any chance? I told them to be brutally honest which they were.”

Eileen has just discovered she has landed the leading role of Jill in Chester playwright Gail Young’s new Head Over Heels, which will be staged by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre in October.

She said: “When I am performing, I am just ‘in the zone’ - I love it.”

A new eight-week adult acting course (cost £100) from The Actors House starts on Wednesday, September 5 at Garden Lane Church, from 7.30-9.30pm.

To find out more visit www.northwestendactingschool.co.uk or telephone 07976586060.