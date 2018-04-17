Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farm worker with a history of medical complaints left hospital because he was determined to travel to Lithuania to watch England’s World Cup qualifier.

David Holland’s sister Margaret Harris told an inquest in Ruthin: “He was adamant he was going and though we were not happy for him to go we’re glad that he went and when he came back he had never looked so well.”

Within days, however, Mr Holland’s condition deteriorated and on October 19 - one week after the match - he died at the Maelor Hospital in Wrexham.

The inquest heard that Mr Holland, 52, of Long Green Hall, Long Green in Great Barrow, whom his sister called ‘a gentle giant’, had had one kidney transplant 14 years ago but there had been further problems which led to his having dialysis every other day. He was also diabetic.

After being admitted to hospital on October 17 he underwent dialysis but then suffered a massive bleeding, and was too unwell for further surgery.

Pathologist Dr Muhammad Aslam said the bleeding was due to a ruptured artery but there was way it could be linked to surgery he had previously undergone for pancreatitis.

Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the only possible conclusion was one of natural causes, adding: “He didn’t pass away from what you might have expected.”