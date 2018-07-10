Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council is considering whether it could organise a public screening of Sunday’s World Cup final.

No details have been provided as to where such a screening could take place, such as Chester 's Town Hall Square.

And it’s likely the council would only investigate hiring a huge video screen if England beats Croatia tomorrow evening (July 11) and gets through to the final against whoever is victorious in tonight’s semi-final between France and Belgium.

Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “Like people up and down the country, we’re really proud of how well the England football team have progressed in the World Cup.

“I’m sure residents will appreciate that large scale public screenings need an enormous amount of logistical planning and are extremely expensive, so unfortunately for those reasons the council will not be able to show tomorrow night’s semi-final game.

"I appreciate this may be disappointing for fans, however, we are working with partner organisations and independent companies, to see whether it will be possible to show Sunday’s cup final.”

Meanwhile, Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club will be one of only a few places in Chester to see England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia on a big screen outdoors.

The cricket club will have a giant TV broadcasting the big match at 7pm on the outfield and is opening its doors to the public.

Tickets have sold out to watch the game from inside the clubhouse, where there will be a bar and other TV screens. Outside, there will be a barbecue and bouncy castle.

Should England triumph and make the World Cup final, the club will run another screening on Sunday.

And the Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester will be watching tomorrow night’s match with interest.

In the event of England winning on Wednesday, plans are afoot to show the World Cup final on a big screen from 3.45pm on Sunday.