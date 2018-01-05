Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's only café to specialise in cheese toasties has added a touch of Europe to its new menu.

As of this month, Meltdown in Handbridge will be serving carb-filled delights such as the S'ghetti Melt – a cheese toastie covered in spaghetti bolognese – and The Pepperoni Pizza, which contains pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh chilli and onion.

Also available is the Raclette – a melt served with raclette cheese, gherkins, potato and thyme, and there's also a Gorgonzola melt.

Owner Laura Lautrete, who has made a huge success of Meltdown since she opened last May, said: "I was only going to change one or two items on the menu but I literally lie awake at night thinking of new melts and I had so many ideas that I had to change almost everything except for a couple of classics!"

And what's more, she promises customers can expect more unique items on the menu in the future.