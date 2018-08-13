Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising runner from Chester is hoping to smash two Guinness World Records after coming first in a gruelling 24-hour race.

Jon Park from Chester took part in the first ever GB24 Race - described by organisers as “the toughest 24-hour race in Britain” - with 500 metres of ascent during every 5.8-mile lap.

The 33-year-old clocked up 106 miles to secure his podium finish, beating off competition from more than 150 other runners from around the world.

And now he’s got his sight sets on a new challenge as he aims to run more than 870 miles between Land’s End and John O’Groats to set two new world records, raising vital funds for the children’s charity Claire House Hospice in the process.

Jon said: “The GB24 Race was amazing but it’s the hardest challenge I’ve ever taken on.

“The constant uphill running was so tough, but I just kept going and I’m over the moon to have won the race.

“I’m training hard to take on the Land’s End to John O’Groats run next year and this win has given me a lot of confidence and the motivation to train even harder.

“The current world record is nine days, two hours and 26 minutes, and the distance is 874 miles so that’s what I’m aiming to beat.

“If I can do it, I’ll break the record for the highest number of miles run in one week and the record for the quickest time between those two locations.

“I know it’s going to be really hard, but I wanted to push myself to do something out of the ordinary and help raise money for Claire House Hospice in the process too.”

Over the past three years Jon’s completed a number of different challenges to raise money for the charity, including the World’s Toughest Mudder event in Las Vegas as well as many ultra-marathon races.

The Huntington resident, who’s due to get married later this year, also plans to take on a 214-mile coast to coast run across Scotland later this year as his preparation continues.

“The training takes up a lot of my time, but my fiancée is really behind the challenges,” added Jon.

“Her and all of my friends and family have been a huge support and when it comes to race days those things really help and they motivate me to keep pushing harder.

“Claire House Hospice do so much amazing work as a charity, so it’s been brilliant to work with them over the last few years too.

“I’ve supported them ever since I was young and being able to give something back in the way of fundraising will really help, so I’m hoping to raise as much as possible between now and the challenge in March next year.”

For more information on Jon’s World Record challenge or to donate, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=Jonpark1984&pageUrl=5