There were celebrations a-plenty as a Sanctuary Care home in Chester was awarded a ‘Good’ rating by the country’s health and social care watchdog.

Following an unannounced inspection by regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May, the team and residents at Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home on Caldecott Close are delighted with their ‘Good’ rating across all five outcomes of the report, including ‘Caring’, ‘Well-led’ and ‘Safe’.

There was glass clinking all round in celebration, as everyone at the home, which provides residential, dementia and nursing care, enjoyed a tea party with scrumptious cakes and bubbly to mark the occasion.

Sanctuary Care home’s manager Dawn Smith said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded with a ‘Good’ rating by the CQC – it is a true testament to all of our team members who work tirelessly to provide the very best care, and to our lovely residents who we have the privilege of caring for each day.

“We are really thankful to all of our residents, their families and our team members for their lovely comments detailed throughout our report.”

One area particularly commended within the report was the kind and caring nature of the home’s team, with the CQC stating the residents had said they feel relaxed with the staff and have developed good relationships with them.

Comments from residents included: “They (staff) are very patient and caring”, “They’re fabulous” and “The team have been so helpful to me.”

Another resident added: “We really do get to know the staff. I have friends here but I look on the carers more as my friends – they’re lovely.”

The report also details how residents’ dignity and privacy was maintained at all times.

One resident said: “Staff always ask before doing things; they do it in a nice way.”

Another area praised was the sense of within the service, with residents commenting positively on how safe they felt living at Upton Dene.

One resident said: “Safety is very important to me especially since my memory is failing – I know I am safe”.

Another agreed: “I do feel safe here; staff always respond quickly if I need assistance.”

The report also highlights how responsive the home is, with staff knowing the needs and preferences of all of the residents in their care. Residents who spoke to the CQC said: “The staff know me well and know what I like” and “They really get to know you.”

Residents were seen to be encouraged to join in with a whole host of social activities, including light exercise.

The CQC stated that the residents that took part enjoyed it and there was lots of laughter and positive interactions between all of those involved.