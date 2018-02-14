Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursing home in a leafy south of the river Chester suburb has closed.

Curzon Park Residential Home, run by Curzon Professional Services Ltd in a large Victorian property on Curzon Park South, had been in special measures.

The Chronicle was alerted by a Facebook post that the doors had closed and the 15 residents were being cared for by the borough council.

We revealed last summer that an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog had found residents were at risk of harm in the event of a fire.

There had also been insufficient funds available to buy food, with the manager using her own money.

The converted and extended property provided personal care and accommodation for older people and people living with dementia according to the CQC website.

Judged by the watchdog to be ‘inadequate’ overall, the CQC said within that rating the safety and management of the home was inadequate while its effectiveness, care and responsiveness required improvement.

An earlier inspection in December 2016, when there had been four managers in 12 months, had identified breaches of regulations under the Health and Social Care Act. Although improvements had since been made in some areas there were continued breaches.

An enforcement notice had been issued by the fire service and some actions remained outstanding. This placed people at on-going risk of harm in the event of a fire.

Parts of the kitchen needed cleaning and action had not been taken to address an infection control risk in the laundry room. One room identified at the previous inspection had retained a ‘strong malodour’ which placed people at continued risk of infection.

However care records had been improved and were accurate, up-to-date and personalised and staff morale had improved.

A more recent unannounced two-day inspection in October 2017 found the home continued to be inadequate.

Actions had not been taken and additional breaches of the regulations had been found including residents’ dignity not always being maintained.

Works to meet the fire safety regulations had not been fully completed and some were not to a high standard.

The borough council’s adult social care and health chief Paul Dolan has explained: “We work closely with all of our care providers and our partners, including the Care Quality Commission and the NHS, to support each facility to deliver safe standards of care to residents.

“Cheshire West and Chester Council worked with the manager and staff of Curzon Park to ensure that every resident stayed safe, had access to appropriate alternative care and was kept informed of any changes.

“Everyone has now moved out of the home with most residents moving directly to alternative provision in the Chester area.”

He added: “The health and wellbeing of residents remained our priority during the closure and we worked hard to ensure their welfare and individual needs were prioritised.

“We are very grateful to families, carers and staff for the pragmatic and supportive roles that they played during difficult circumstances and to the other providers who stepped in to offer alternatives.”