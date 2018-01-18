Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being warned about a council tax scam that is doing the rounds.

Cheshire West and Chester Council trading standards officers are aware a number of cases across the borough where householders have received unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from the council.

The bogus callers claim the bill payer has been placed in the wrong council tax bracket and need bank account details to issue a refund.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council would never telephone residents in this way to advise of a council tax reduction.

“Never give personal details over the phone, and under no circumstances give out bank account or credit card details.

“We urge everyone to be on their guard when they receive any cold call, which can initially appear to be official and genuine. Fraudsters are always thinking up new ideas to separate people from their hard earned cash.”

For further advice or information on this issue or any other Trading Standards matter call Consumer Direct on 08454 040506.