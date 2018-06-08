Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester author is launching a gripping series of horror novels.

Ceri Williams, along with fellow writer Drew Neary, has created The Clockmaker, the first in an upcoming series of spine tingling supernatural books by the pair.

Originally from Chester, Ceri spent many years in the city before completing a degree in dramatic arts and English.

Now she has turned her hand to writing and teamed up with co-author Drew to devise their chilling supernatural series.

Widowed in World War 2 Annette and her young son face a completely different life as they exchange the devastation of post-blitz London for the slow pace of a small village.

The house they have inherited is old, its bones still settling, creaking noises in the dead of night and the murmur of scritch-scritch in the walls. Located outside the village of Lochnagar it’s been empty for many years.

The unfolding of how the Clockmaker made his plans, his meticulous preparations and macabre creations, all builds up to a series of gruesome, horrific murders.

These have just one end in view: his release from that which has held him captive for centuries.

(Image: Troubador)

“The Clockmaker is a character in the much larger novel – Optics. When we put some extracts on our website we received acclaim and requests to develop the minor characters further. That was when The Clockmaker was born,” comment the debut authors.

They are currently arranging a series of book launches and have engaged various writing groups with their debut.

With characters you’ll come to care for, The Clockmaker will interest anyone who fears the dark and what might lie in the shadows, they believe.

Drew became interested in history, science fiction/fantasy and conspiracy theories in his teenage years. This prompted him to write short stories over the years. He is also a fan of tabletop gaming.

Ceri has always loved language and after a five year stint in advertising and journalism, now writes supernatural horror and fantasy.

The Clockmaker is their first book and forms part what will be an upcoming series.