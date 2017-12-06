Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopkeeper was attacked by a man brandishing a knife who stole cash and alcohol from a Chester convenience store.

The incident happened just before 8pm on Monday (December 4), when the man entered McColl's newsagents on Brook Lane, jumped over the counter and demanded the shopkeeper hand over cash from the till.

He made threats to the victim before removing a quantity of cash and stealing alcohol before leaving the store in the direction of Ermine Road.

The offender is described as white, aged between 30-50, 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a blue ski jacket with white on the collar and underneath each arm with blue jeans and dark trainers with a white sole.

Police said the victim went to the Countess of Chester Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries but the incident has left them 'shaken'.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: "There were lots of people in the area at the time who may have seen the suspect before he went in the shop and when he left.

“I also want to appeal to any customers who were in the shop at the time the robbery took place. I believe a customer entered the shop and saw the robbery happening and I would urge you to come forward as you could have vital information which could help us catch this person.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident take place or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 838 of December 4.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.