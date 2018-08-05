Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council looks set to get the all clear on its finances from external auditors.

In a report issued to CWAC’s audit and governance committee, auditor Grant Thornton said it anticipates issuing the council an ‘unqualified audit opinion’ for 2017-18 once it has completed its work.

If Grant Thornton does issue an unqualified opinion, it would mean that the auditor believes CWAC’s financial statements are clean.

The report added: “We have completed our risk-based review of the council’s value for money arrangements.

“We have concluded that Cheshire West and Chester Council has proper arrangements to secure economy, efficiency and effectiveness in its use of resources.”

The council’s accounts were also subject to an internal audit, and Debbie Hall, director of finance and head of internal audit at CWAC, was reassured by what she found.

“I am satisfied that the council has in place a satisfactory framework of governance, risk management and internal control which provides reasonable assurance regarding the economic, efficient and effective achievement of its objectives,” she said.

“Where deficiencies have been identified through reviews by internal audit, the team has worked with management to agree appropriate corrective actions and timescales for improvement.”

Cllr Stephen Burns, chairman of CWAC’s audit and governance committee, signed off the audited accounts.