A cheque for £5,000 has been donated by Cheshire West and Chester Council to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford , Chester .

The money has been raised through the recycling of metal retrieved by the council’s crematorium team, following the cremation process.

The recycling scheme is run with the consent of families using the crematorium’s services.

The scheme is run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management and crematoria throughout the UK take part.

Charitable causes are nominated to benefit from the funds generated from the recycling.

Cabinet member for environment councillor Karen Shore said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Hospice of the Good Shepherd with this donation.

“They are a valuable service in our community, providing end of life care to terminally ill patients and their families.

“Council staff take great care to abide by the wishes of families and friends and the recycling of metal takes place only when express permission has been obtained.”

Cllr Shore presented the cheque for £5,000 to Phil Crawford, community fundraiser at the hospice, who said: “I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who nominated the Hospice to receive this donation.

“It’s a wonderful boost to our fundraising.

“Every donation that we receive really does help to make a difference to the people we support.”