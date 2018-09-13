Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They are the unsolved murder cases on Cheshire Constabulary files that have remained open.

These despicable crimes may remain unsolved and historic, spanning 65 years, but they do get re-examined.

All Cheshire unresolved cases are subject to a two year rolling periodic review by the major crime review team.

Cases are never closed and where viable lines of investigation are identified by review processes, the Force Major Investigation Team is engaged to pursue them.

Victim: Walter Albert Humphrey

Age: 71

Offence took place on January 26, 1953, at Field House, Marthall, Knutsford.

What happened? Approximately 12.35am the victim was working as a night watchman at a 24-hour garage located on the main Manchester Road, Knutsford, when he was struck from behind by a blunt instrument.

The perpetrators had attempted to remove a cash box from the garage, but were unable to do so as it had been secured to a shelf. The victim suffered trauma to the head and died later of shock and head injuries. Fingerprints were later obtained from the cash box and matched to a male who had died. The male was not spoken to.

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Harry Baker

Age: 61

Offence took place on June 23, 1958. The location of murder has never been established but the body was found on the A50 at High Leigh near Knutsford

What happened: Deceased was found dead in a field near to the A50.

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Herbert Wilkinson

Age: Not known

Offence took place on October 9, 1967 by Trent & Mersey Canal, Whatcroft, Middlewich

What happened: The body of former solicitor Herbert Wilkinson was found in a shallow grave, in a wooded area close to the Trent and Mersey canal at Whatcroft. The victim, who had been reported missing from home by relatives, had sustained severe head injuries and had been strangled using an unknown ligature.

Status: Currently no suspect/s

Victim: Brenda Evans

Age: 17

Offence took place on October 7, 1977, at Old Lane, Pulford, Chester

What happened? At 18.55 hours, the mother of the victim’s boyfriend was in a wooded area close to a disused airfield when she discovered the victim’s body in a manhole inspection pit. Approximately 40 minutes earlier the victim had been reported missing. It was later found that the victim had been brutally assaulted both physically and sexually and her death was the result of strangulation using her own tights, which were still in situ around her neck. She had also sustained severe injuries to her throat and wrist, which was consistent with being cut with a sharp instrument.

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Leslie Alan Guntrip

Age: 72

Offence took place on February 15, 1978, by Bradford Mill Farm, Winsford

What happened: Approximately 9.50am on February 16, 1978, the victim was found dead in his home by the bread delivery man. The police were informed and subsequent examination of the body revealed that the victim had been struck numerous times about the head with a blunt instrument. The motive appeared to be robbery; however the only item taken from the isolated cottage was a single barrelled shotgun.

Status: Currently no known suspects

Victim: Lynne Trenholm

Age: 29

The victim was discovered at 9.55pm on Friday, June 9, 1991 at ‘Pinkies’ premises, Boughton, Chester

What happened: Between 5pm and 8pm the victim was working at a massage parlour, located at Boughton, Chester when she was attacked with a knife in a first floor room. The victim sustained fatal stab wounds to her back.

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Veronica Mary Anderson

Age: 42

The victim was discovered at 3.15am on Sunday, August 25, 1991, at Old Tannery Complex, Tannery Lane, Penketh.

At 10.10pm hours on Saturday 24 August 1991, the victim - a housewife and mother of two children - left her home in her car intending to meet up with her brother. Approximately two hours later her vehicle was discovered on the Old Tannery complex with her body inside. The victim had been strangled. All doors were locked apart from the passenger door.

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Tracey Ann Mertens

Age: 31

The victim was discovered at 4.20pm on Friday, December 23, 1994 at St Michaels Church, Macclesfield Road, near Congleton.

What happened: At approximately 11am on 23 December 1994, the female victim was abducted from an address in Birmingham by two black males who, having bundled her into the rear of a canary yellow Mark II Ford Escort, drove her to the above location where she was then doused with petrol and set on fire.

The victim was discovered at 4.20pm the same day and taken to hospital. She died as a result of burns, the following morning at 05.20hrs. The victim was left in a wooded area.

Victim: Stephen Primrose

Age: 34

The offence took place on 4 January 1996 at 248, Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port

What happened: At 4.55pm on Thursday 4 January 1996 the victim was found by his wife in the front room of their home with severe head injuries.

The post mortem and corroborating forensic examination concluded that the victim had been assaulted with a blunt instrument, which caused a depressed fracture of the skull.

Status: Currently no known suspect

Julia Margaret Webb (nee Peake)

Age: 52

Victim found dead at 5.30pm on Wednesday 22 July 1998 in wooded area adjacent to Kennel Lane, Sandiway, Northwich.

Offender/s unknown attacked this adult female in a quiet rural lane using a blunt instrument to inflict fatal injuries to the head.

Status: Currently no known

Victim: Alan Jeffrey Morris

Age: 44

The offence took place on 31 December 1998 at 10, walker Street, Chester

What happened: The deceased received a fatal stab wound directly into the heart. His girlfriend and co-habitee Jane Elizabeth Rowe was arrested in relation to the death, which occurred at her home.

Jane Elizabeth Rowe was acquitted of the offence at Crown Court.

Victim: Charles Raymond Jones

Age: 42

Victim found 12.15am on Monday 26 January 1998.

The offence took place outside a property on Parkfield Road, Northwich. The victim was found in the street with a serious head injury, possibly attacked by unknown persons.

He later died of his injuries

Status: Currently no known suspect/s

Victim: Katherine O’Brien

Age: 27

Date of offence: May 3, 1999, in Runcorn

The partner of Katherine O’Brien was charged with her murder. The accused Ian Paul O’Brien was found not guilty and acquitted of the offence at Crown Court in May 2000.

Victim: Jody Michael Burns

Age: 27

The offence took place on 15 June 2001 at a taxi rank on High Street, Runcorn

What happened: The deceased was involved a fight involving members of a group of up to 60 people at the taxi rank, High St, Runcorn. As a result of injuries he sustained, he died several days later. Two participants in the fight were arrested in connection with the offence. They were not charged with manslaughter or murder but were charged with public order offences arising from the incident.

Victim: John Iveson

Age: 37

What happened: Mr Iveson was reported missing to Cheshire Constabulary on February 2, 2007. The last sighting of him was at a poultry farm in Nantwich on January 30, 2007.

There have not been any confirmed sightings of him since.

Paul Billington and Mark Done were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Iveson and were charged on 12 September 2011. On 13 April 2012 Both Billington and Done were acquitted at Chester Crown Court.

Victim: Wayne Lee Bassnett

Age: 30

The offence took place on 22 December 2010 at Pepper Street, Hale Village, Widnes. Ongoing conflict between organised crime groups resulted in persons shooting Bassnett to the head causing fatal injuries.

Michael Eves arrested and charged with the murder of Bassnett, but after three trials was acquitted at crown court. Witnesses failed to provide any evidence at court.

