Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food business owners and residents in Cheshire have contributed to a nationwide survey to consider how food and farming will change after Brexit.

The Food Farming and Countryside Commission, part of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, has commissioned the project.

A team of researchers are cycling between locations to canvas opinions in high streets, supermarkets, farmers markets, workplaces and pubs.

RSA researchers Tom Levitt and Lynne Davies called into Telford’s Warehouse in Chester to hold a public discussion event with local residents and food business owners.

Attendees included Chester MP Chris Matheson, Tom Whitley from the Natural Veg Men, Dr Rebecca Collins, geography lecturer at the University of Chester, the owners of Crustum cafe in Chester market and Krzysztof Kazmierski and Patrycja Barczyk, who run the greengrocer and juice bar ExSqueeze Me in Handbridge.

The RSA researchers asked questions including; How do you imagine we will feed ourselves in 30 years time? What is the role of food, farming and the countryside to build thriving communities and a more sustainable environment for everyone?

The conversation is part of the RSA’s UK wide tour, talking to citizens, consumers, businesses and farmers across the country.

The commission’s team use cameras, iPads and audio recording equipment to document the thoughts of interviewees.

The discussion will help inform the research of the Commission, building a vision for the future of food/countryside post-Brexit UK.

Their first report to the UK government will be published in late October.