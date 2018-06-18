Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle has tied the knot with her long-term partner Andy Allen in a romantic ceremony in her home village of Bunbury.

The 33-year-old bronze medallist married finance director Andy at St Boniface Church in Bunbury before moving on to a luxury reception at the Grade I listed Dorfold Hall in Nantwich.

Among the guests were The One Show's Matt Baker and Beth's former Dancing On Ice skating partner Daniel Whiston, who served as the master of ceremonies, according to MirrorOnline.

Details of the wedding were kept under wraps and have been revealed in the latest edition of Hello! magazine.

Beth's wedding marks a new chapter after a horror skiing accident left her unable to walk.

She suffered two broken vertebrae in her neck after crashing into barriers in Channel 4's The Jump in 2016, and was unable to even dress or shower during a gruelling two year recovery.

Speaking to Hello! , Beth said she feels the day signals a new beginning after her life-changing accident even though she's still not completely recovered.

"There are still moments where I’ll do something and it hits home that it happened. I’m not 100 per cent better yet, physically or mentally," she said.

However, she's looking forward to the future and hoping to start a family with her new husband.

"It’s like we’re opening up a new book. We’re excited about the future and have loads to look forward to," she said.

"We’re ambitious, love to travel and we’re still bedding into our new house… and we’d love a family so who knows. Watch this space!"