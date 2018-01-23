Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A patient watchdog chief has called on Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach to apologise for blaming North Wales people for fuelling the NHS crisis across the border.

Geoff Ryall-Harvey said the former Tory North Wales AM Sandbach, was “simply wrong” for suggesting Welsh patients are taking care away from people in England.

Ms Sandbach told a BBC politics show that patients from North Wales were “putting a lot of the pressure” on the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She said: “A lot of the pressure on the Countess of Chester is because of problems caused at Wrexham and Glan Clwyd Hospitals with patients effectively going over the border from Wales into England.”

Mr Ryall-Harvey, who is the chief officer for the North Wales Community Health Council, claimed it was common for the NHS to use “spare capacity” in hospitals which means patients can be treated outside their counties and regions.

He said: “I am surprised that a former North Wales AM would not be aware of this process. Far from disadvantaging English patients, use of spare capacity in English hospitals by Welsh patients brings much needed revenue into NHS England.

“It is simply wrong to suggest that people from Wales are taking away care from people in England. The reality is rather different.”

Mr Ryall-Harvey added: “With regard to the Countess of Chester Hospital, it was originally built to serve the communities of Chester and Flint and people in Flint see the Countess as their local hospital.

“It is also important to understand that this is not one way traffic – more English patients are registered at Welsh GP practices than Welsh people at English GP practices. I believe that Ms Sandbach owes an apology to her former constituents.”

Ms Sandbach said she had always “fought” for Welsh patients’ rights to access NHS services in England but was “very concerned” the poor quality of some Welsh hospitals led people to seek treatment elsewhere.

She added: “On all three major metrics, A&E targets, cancer care and planned operations and care, Betsi Cadwaladr underperforms its neighbours in Cheshire.

“If the Welsh Government was willing to take the necessary steps to improve the delivery of service, perhaps we’d see fewer Welsh people seeking treatment in England as they would have that high quality service nearby.”