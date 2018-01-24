Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cancellation of a once a week service between Chester and Tiverton prompted an MP to raise the issue of rural bus services in Parliament.

Antoinette Sandbach, MP for Eddisbury, spoke about the issue during Business Questions. In her question, she called on the Government to hold a debate on rural transport provisions and highlighted the struggles that many residents face when services are cut.

Following the debate, the MP said: “It is vital that people, especially in rural areas, have access to good transport links to access basic services such as a post office, supermarket or pharmacy.

“It is unacceptable that bus services in small isolated villages such as Tiverton, which currently only run once a week, have now been cancelled and travel times to hubs such as Winsford and Chester are getting longer.

“This is an issue that has been raised with me by a number of residents and I hope that both the local council and Government will listen.”