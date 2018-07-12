Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire health trust has been sharing stories and experiences from its staff to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

NHS trusts throughout the country have been celebrating the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, while recognising and thanking the exceptional NHS staff – the health service heroes whose care, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) provides mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services.

The trust employs more than 3,500 staff across a wide variety of disciplines and has shared a number of their stories and experiences from over the years.

Chief executive Sheena Cumiskey said: “I’ve worked in the NHS for 35 years and I think the NHS represents the spirit of our country, as it sees each person as a unique individual who has a right to health regardless of their background.

“When I first joined the NHS it was incredibly paternalistic and hierarchical with the doctor being seen to always know best.

“Today partnership with patients is embraced and multi-disciplinary team work is welcomed. There is a real desire for each person, be it staff or patient to be the best they can be regardless of background.”

Avril Devaney MBE, director of nursing, therapies and patient partnership, said: “I’m a mental health nurse and I joined the NHS 35 years ago.

“To me the NHS is the thing that binds every single one of us together in the UK. It helps us to live full lives no matter what our circumstances are.”

Cathy Walsh, associate director of patient and carer experience, said: “I’ve had a very proud life-long career with the opportunity to support people and challenge the stigma associated with mental health.

“Age is a number, and we continue to grow and there is always an opportunity to learn new things, change and develop just like the NHS has.

“And after 37 years I am still trying to be the best I can be and serve the NHS very proudly!”

Roisin Reynolds, head of clinical services, said: “The NHS was founded on three core principles, that it meets the needs of everyone, that it be free at the point of delivery and that it be based on clinical need, not ability to pay.

“As a clinician I have spent most of my career in substance misuse and I embrace these principles as the foundation of the service I offer to service users.

“As a manager I am proud that I have embedded these principles in the services that I manage.”

If you would like to read more stories told by the health service heroes please visit www.cwp.nhs.uk .