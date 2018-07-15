Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters run into hazardous situations to save life and limb when everyone else is running the other way.

Now you can be part of the heroic team that helps keep us all safe as Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service launches a recruitment drive for full-time firefighters.

But the service is keen to stress the job is not just about fighting fires and rescuing people.

In fact, only around five per cent of a firefighter’s time is spent attending incidents because today’s role involves pro-active work in the community such as road safety campaigns and carrying out health checks.

Recruits can earn more than £29,000 within 18 months. Other benefits include family-friendly policies and opportunities to apply for flexible working arrangements.

Anyone considering a career as a firefighter can visit taster events at the following stations:

■ Chester Fire Station, St Anne Street CH1 2HP – Thursday, July 26, from 1pm - 7pm

■ Ellesmere Port Fire Station, Wellington Road CH65 0EZ – Thursday, August 2, from 1pm - 7pm

■ Winsford Fire Station, Sadler Road CW7 2BN – Friday, August 3, from 1pm - 7pm

■ Warrington Fire Station, Winwick Road WA2 8HH – Friday July 20, from 11am - 3pm

It’s not necessary to register, just turn up within the published times and allow around an hour-and-a-half. Wear something comfortable as protective clothing will be supplied.

Initial stages of the recruitment process are undertaken via the service’s website – www.cheshirefire.gov.uk – from 10am on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, closing at 10am on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Chief fire officer Mark Cashin said: “The organisation is looking to recruit a new cohort of wholetime firefighters. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has transformed in recent years to become one of the best performing and innovative fire and rescue services in the country, acknowledged by many awards and accolades.

“Our vision is a simple one, to be an outstanding service where there are no deaths, injuries or damage from fires or other emergencies and we are looking for men and women with a wholehearted commitment and willingness to work hard as part of a team.

“The application process is designed to give everyone, irrespective of their professional or personal background, an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to be a firefighter.”

Members of under-represented communities are encouraged to apply, especially women and members of the (BAME) Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic and LGBT communities. Vacancies are open to everyone, regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability.

Meanwhile, the service is also recruiting on-call firefighters. For more information visit the website.