A collision on Fishpool Road in Northwich this morning (Wednesday, September 12) has resulted in three casualties.

One casualty had to be extricated from a vehicle following the incident, which occurred at 9.30am.

One fire engine attended the scene and two casualties were taken to hospital by paramedics to be assessed.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed a Mazda and a Landrover were involved in the collision.

